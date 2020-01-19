Why is that?
LETTER TO THE EDITOR:
Why are painted markings on streets allowed to fade away and not be repainted?
Why are the Cashua Drive and Pamplico Highway widening projects taking forever to complete?
Why is it that so many people have totally lost sight of the laws-of-the-land, including murder? To some people human life means nothing, not even their own.
Why do so many people who drive like complete fools not understand the potential consequences?
Why isn’t the fine for texting and driving and DUI similar or the same?
Why are high-speed chases not taken more seriously? Murder can easily be a result.
Why do some people actually believe socialism is preferable to capitalism, and do they understand the difference?
Why are educators in schools and colleges allowed to (or try to) indoctrinate students politically?
Why do politicians say nobody is above the law, but they get away with breaking laws?
Why are some politicians and citizens in favor of open borders and sanctuary states and cities?
How did South Carolina come up with a $2 billion surplus and how will they squander it? That is, $2,000 million dollars, BTW.
I could go on, but that is enough for now.
DAVE HICKLIN
Florence