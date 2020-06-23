Why fret over events we can’t control?
Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley said on May 30, “It’s important to understand that the death of George Floyd was personal and painful for many; in order to heal, it needs to be personal and painful for everyone.”
With all due respect, why? I’ve never been to Minneapolis, and I have no relationship to the police there or George Floyd. Why must I countenance the desecration of my ancestors and vilification of my country over events I cannot control?
My father, Lt. Col. Thomas M. Hines Jr., USAF, was a highly decorated World War II veteran. He was immensely proud of his Confederate ancestor, Capt. Thomas MacEntyre, and idolized Robert E. Lee. My uncle, Ens. Richard Towill, USN, was named for his grandfather, Lt. Richard Towill, and gave his life for our country after Pearl Harbor. I am proud of my family’s distinguished military tradition and loyalty to America.
I believe this “collective guilt,” which Haley used to catapult herself to fame in 2015 after the shooting in Charleston by a psychopathic killer, is responsible for the current disorder.
And clearly, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has picked up on Haley’s rhetoric about “divisive” symbols in his call for the Lee monument removal. What does a Minneapolis police killing have to do with Robert E. Lee, whom Winston Churchill called, “the noblest American who ever lived”?
Politicians like Haley and Northam lend a veneer of respectability to acts of lawlessness and the sacrifice of our history and heritage. That is unpardonable.
RICHARD HINES
Mayesville
Why don’t police wear masks?
Here in the great state of South Carolina, citizens enjoy the freedom to ignore science and exercise their right not to wear a mask. As cases have recently begun to rise dramatically, Gov. Henry McMaster has made it clear that each citizen has the responsibility to make choices rooted in common sense and consideration for others to help slow the spread of the virus while simultaneously emphasizing the fact that the state does not the have the manpower to enforce these public safety guidelines.
My question: Why are state employees, most notably the police, not wearing masks? I have frequently noticed police officers here in Florence at gas stations and fast food restaurants going about their business in uniform without a mask.
I can understand a mask may not be appropriate while approaching a suspect or serving a warrant, but what of all the other times an officer is in front of the public? I know that police officers are facing a hard time right now, but that does not negate their duty to protect the citizens of the state. Are police officers above COVID-19?
Even though the governor has given citizens the freedom to choose whether or not to wear a mask, what is the responsibility of the state in ensuring public safety? Why are police officers and other state employees not setting the standard for public safety and health through their own consideration for citizens by wearing masks?
Or are the government and its law officers above COVID-19?
JAMIL AARON
Florence