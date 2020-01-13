Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM EST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&