We watch the buildings and automobiles burn amid the whoopty-doo, and the network voice gushes over how "mostly peaceful" these protests are.
But look at some of the collateral damage!
O, the statues! The very few Confederate monuments that remain are being hunted down, along with those of select individuals who didn't protest enough during that century. When that carnage failed to appease parts of the current unholy alliance, other targets became convenient. Owners and former owners of sports franchises were targeted. Christopher Columbus hatred was revived. Then they struck George Washington and even (gasp) Abraham Lincoln. And even Old Glory!
On the periphery, we've lost Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, and there is talk of amending Rice Krispies. And the search goes on. (Maybe The Lone Ranger?)
Sadly, this "movement" has caught the fancy of ever-so-many otherwise mature citizens who simply want to get on the bandwagon (or at least to avoid the intimidation the comes from being outside this juvenile craze). Sports figures somehow now see "kneeling" not as the unpatriotic act that it clearly is, and some are even calling for the anthem to be discontinued at sports events. (And obviously, some judges on the Supreme Court have caught this fever.) (And notice the rebuke of our vice president, who insists on saying, "All lives matter.”)
Perhaps the saddest aspect of this whole scene is that all too many people see this exercise as “love,” “equality,” and “justice,” as we see hate personified in every step of this “noble movement.”
We (all of us) have need to be frightened. The crowd, seeing blood in the water, simply must find new targets for their righteous indignation. Recently they struck Ulysses Grant for undisclosed reasons, then went after Francis Scott Key (after all, he wrote the words to the anthem), and Father Junipero.
So, with the appetite unappeased, who will they go after next?
Mr. Orwell (in “1984”) warned us: “Big Brother is watching you!”
ROY HAYMOND JR.
Centenary