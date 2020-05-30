Who decides these definitions?
The time has come for a review and slight update on the language we hear through print and wireless transmission. As usual, the purpose is not to give a literal definition but rather to suggest the underlying motive of the statements.
First, a rerun on finance.
Affordable − In TV commercials, it means you can afford it if you have a six-figure income. In Polit-Speak, it means you can afford to go first class if somebody else pays for it (see Affordable Housing and Affordable Health Care).
Minimum Wage — Prices are high, so we raise wages, which mean the price of manufacturing goods goes up, so we need to raise wages again
Living Wage — We don’t want to go there.
Now for a few phobics and isms
Xenophobic − This means if one points out the flaws of a select national group, one is guilty of prejudice (see Chinese Virus; Make America Great Again).
Racist − Like the above, if flaws of a currently favored ethnic group are pointed out, the effort is demeaned as “race baiting.” Those who beat this drum often cite the need for “equality.” But the goal soon emerges as a quest for special accommodations (see reparations).
Sexist − Now this one is wide open. We read about “Gutsy Women,” and Me/Too (which turns out to be Me/First), and we remember the infamous rally headlined by “I am a nasty Woman” (with children not protected from the gutter language). And here the goal is not for equality, but clearly for dominance.
Homophobe − This term applies to anyone who takes his definition of marriage from Genesis (rather than by that most egregious decision of an out-of-control Supreme Court) and gets his guidelines on sexual perversion from Leviticus, Romans and First Corinthians.
In these ism’s and phobics, there is critical question: Who decides to whom these terms apply? Would a panel on race exclude disciples of David Duke but include followers of Al Sharpton? A panel on gender that allows Ellen and Mayor Pete but excludes John Wayne?
Yes, just WHO decides these matters?
And the same should be focuses of Hate Crime and Hate Speech: Just who decides what is hateful and what is “justified” anger?
But these terms are with us! The only advice to those who hear them: Buyer Beware!
ROY HAYMOND JR.
Centenary