WHO CARES?
It seems like no one around here bothers to read the letters, news articles or watch television to get real FACTS about the COVID-19 epidemic. Once again I was forced to leave my self-imposed isolation to pick up essential items. Dressed in long sleeves, an N-95 mask and frequently changed gloves, I observed the half-measures being practiced by the vast majority of people around Florence who don’t seem to know or just don’t care about themselves or others.
Wearing a loose-fitting mask that doesn’t cover your nose is USELESS. The reason COVID-19 tests are performed on NASAL swabs is that is where the virus is found. There is no point in decorating your mouth and neck with pretty cloth.
I tried on occasion to mention this to store employees but usually got the pat response: “I can’t breathe.” If you are lucky enough to have a job, how about getting fired for not following mask requirements properly? Let’s go, employers who are requiring masks (as all should) and get on those who don’t wear them properly.
I have spent literally thousand of hours working in an operating room and never once did I pass out because I couldn’t breathe. We wear masks to protect the patient from our bacteria and viruses. You aren’t wearing a mask to protect yourself, but rather to protect others from you.
Care about others and wear your mask everywhere in public and most of all WEAR IT PROPERLY AND COVER YOUR NOSE. If you can say you can’t breathe, you are breathing.
Of course, if you are selfish and care nothing about others, just don’t wear one at all. It says everything about you that anyone needs to know!
HARVEY BROWN
Florence
