LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Where is the love?
The vicious circle of war continues. The beneficiaries of our recent drone assassination of Iran’s military leader are the United States, China, Russia, Israel and Saudi Arabia, as their military spending should increase significantly.
The potential retaliation will more than likely be against civilian targets in the United States, because militarily Iran is not a significant threat. Our recent devastation of Iraq is impossible for the world to ignore. So, why is aggressive military action needed now?
What happened to the foreign policy of love letters and gift exchanges to our former adversaries?
DENNIS TAYLOR
Florence