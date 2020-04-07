When the crisis hits, it’s too late to prepare
In the Sunday, March 22, edition of the Morning News, there was a lot of information about the coronavirus. The one that really struck me was the half-page article, “Emergency savings key in a crisis.” There was a lot of good advice in this article: sections on getting started on saving, managing your expenses, establishing an emergency budget and avoiding high costs.
Unfortunately, if you have not been prudent and haven’t done these things before the crisis arises, you’re too late and are going to suffer the consequences.
Many people have not made any preparation for handling an emergency. According to a survey by the Federal Reserve that was referenced in the article, 25 percent of Americans cannot handle an unexpected expense of $400. You can’t buy a set of tires for most cars or a stove or refrigerator for this price.
In July, 2016, an Associated Press article stated that only 50 percent of people earning $100,000 per year could absorb a $1,000 emergency. In that same year the Federal Reserve stated that outstanding consumer debt was $3.7 trillion. On Aug. 29, 2018, the Morning News published an AP article that stated that an Urban Institute survey found that 40 percent of American families struggled to meet at least one of their basic needs.
The Sunday article stated that experts say that a person should have at least three to six months of savings on hand. When I was a kid in the 1950s, personal finance and budgeting was taught in elementary school. We were taught that we should work to have at least one year of ready cash for emergencies. Either they don’t teach useful stuff like this in school any more, or students ignore it.
Debt is a killer. A person with no debt and cash on hand can survive most anything except the complete collapse of our economic system. The only thing a person should go into debt for is his first home. When a person rents, 100 percent of the money goes into the landlord’s pocket; so the smart thing to do is buy a starter home (one you can pay off in a hurry) as soon as possible. Then, at least some of the money is going to pay off the principle, and the house will someday be yours. Then, if you choose, you can start to move up.
I wonder how many people will follow the recommendations in the article. I think some people will have good intentions now but will forget about them as soon as this crisis is over, and they will go right back to business as usual. Bad habits are hard to break.
LAWRENCE D. WEBER
Quinby