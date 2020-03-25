Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN SOUTH CAROLINA... BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY. * FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SATURDAY MORNING. * AT 9:00 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 7.03 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY LATE TONIGHT AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 11.2 FEET BY THURSDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY FRIDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 11.0 FEET...FLOODWATERS AFFECT CREEKSIDE DRIVE IN QUINBY. WATER BEGINS TO GET INTO RESIDENTS' YARDS ON CREEKSIDE DRIVE AND EAST BLACK CREEK ROAD. &&