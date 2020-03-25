What’s the limit to economic disruption?
At what point does the reaction to the coronavirus become too great? You hear and read many stories about the financial impact, but there are very few with actual numbers. At this point, and the number is open for debate, the negative economic impact on our country is $6 trillion to $8 trillion. One source says $22,313 for every person in the country, which at roughly 350 million people equals $8 trillion.
The insurance industry (and others) puts the value of a statistical life at $10 million. Using $7 trillion as the negative economic impact, that equates to $35 billion for each of the 200 reported/estimated deaths, which equals 3,500 times the value of a statistical life. To make the number even greater, the $10 million number is based on average people, and as a rule average people are not the ones who are going to die from the coronavirus. The people that are going to die are typically (not all) older, possibly sickly people whose life value would be markedly lower.
The number of cases prevented and the number of lives saved is next to impossible to know, so these numbers need to be taken with a (small) grain of salt, but the fact that the entire country has been significantly disrupted to save a small number (percentage-wise) of lives cannot be debated. Do we wait until we are in a depression that makes the Great Depression of 1929 to the 1930s seem like just a slower time?
MARTY BRAND
Hartsville