What’s the deal with Hartsville gas prices?
We are getting ripped off from the high gas prices in Hartsville.
They were 2.39(9) for several weeks, but I bought gas in Darlington at a Shell station for 2.24(9). Now they have dropped the price to 2.36(9), and the prices in Florence and Darlington for Shell gas were 2.19(9) and for Esso in Darlington at 2.21(9).
It seems that someone is setting the prices, and every other station is going along, even Murphy, which was always a few cents less.
What do you think?
RALPH WASE
Hartsville