What’s Next? ‘Silence of the Shepherds’?
What is “sack religious?” When a group of self-described chosen believers jump into a figurative sack together, close it and isolate themselves physically, spiritually, emotionally and mentally from the rest of humanity, the fermentation that eventually spews out is justification.
The righteous self-interest lava from this explosion hardens as it cools and becomes immobile, fixed in time and place.
There is a definite correlation between centuries of “sack religions” and millions of innocent deaths.
Are we going to be products of the next horror show, “Silence of the Shepherds”?
DENNIS TAYLOR
Florence