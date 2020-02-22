What has Biden done for black voters?
I see reports lots of places talking about how black voters in South Carolina support Joe Biden’s run for president.
I don’t get it. What has Biden done on behalf of black people that gets their attention?
I mean, except for his association with former President Barack Obama, what is there? Need I mention that Obama has not endorsed Biden?
Like I said, I don’t get it.
My two cents’ worth is that people of color will be better served by looking at candidates that are more progressive than Biden.
LARRY E. CREEL
Hemingway