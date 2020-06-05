What about the economy of our hearts?
There is no question that our loving God hears the cries of our hearts, especially in the months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But how much of our prayer life as a nation has been that of listening to God, being consciously aware of thoughts coming to us by the still, small voice of God? Our culture is crying out for businesses to reopen, but perhaps God is seeking to open our hearts in ways that are pleasing to him.
Many are hoping and longing for our economy to improve and return to its previous numbers. But what about the economy of our hearts? How are we using the time, talents, gifts and services entrusted and availed to us by God for the good of others, not just in the current pandemic but in the normal course of our lives?
Many people are growing weary and impatient with the caution of social distancing. But how are we recognizing in this our deeper need to embrace others in more heartfelt and spiritual ways when shaking hands will not be just a way of greeting others but a willingness to walk hand in hand.
Many people are asking, “When will life as we knew it return to normal?” The normal we knew is not the normal God wills to bring to each of us. As he said to the prophet Isaiah, “I am about to do a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert” (Isaiah 43:19 NRSV).
This was God’s promise to restore his people to their homeland from years of Babylonian captivity. God’s way is not to leave us in a proverbial “wilderness” but to lead us through our current plight to a better place at home with him.
Surely, we need to take seriously the dangers posed by the current pandemic. But more important, we need to consider how God is working in the midst of it to change our hearts for his glory. I consider it a twofold matter: what we want as a nation and what God wills for us. The psalmist David writes in Psalm 37:4, “Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart” (NRSV).
Our wants and desires are to be delivered from our current plight, and rightfully so. But perhaps God’s desire is to lead us to the life that truly is life, to a life of recognizing, understanding and needing one another, which is being manifested, or “springing forth,” in myriad ways of care and compassion.
Perhaps these are the seeds of a new life in Christ for our nation that, for now, “… no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the human heart conceived, what God has prepared for those who love him” (1 Corinthians 2:9 NRSV).
PAUL GASQUE
Latta