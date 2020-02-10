Dennis Taylor Letter
A good friend called the other day, and we laughed as we reminisced and discussed the freedom we had to roam and explore as children of the past rural South. It made me realize we were taught that freedom of speech was not saying what you think, but thinking about what you say.
On reflection, we were amazed at the subtle things we were taught. One lesson was freedom of speech requires consideration and respect for others. The unspoken point being that venomous verbalization poisons everyone it touches.
If we speak from the heart, we can smile today and laugh about the future.
DENNIS TAYLOR
Florence