We need to establish a new normal
As the owner of a small business that creates products to help businesses market themselves, I can tell you that South Carolina is still hurting. Despite the state’s recent reopening, people are afraid to come out to the local businesses they know and love.
We, as a nation, need to establish and embrace a “new normal,” marked by trust between businesses and customers. This can be achieved through the use of social distancing, masks, hand sanitizer and common sense. I and other business owners understand the fears that many people have about establishing a new normal. But we must carry on.
The Paycheck Protection Program might help businesses like mine stay afloat, but it’s not a permanent solution. We need to do more than open up South Carolina. We need to establish a new normal.
STEVE JOHNSON
ARS Marketing
Dillon