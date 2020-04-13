We need more air ambulances
Last year, my 75-year-old father fainted while tending to his yard. A neighbor thankfully discovered him and called an ambulance, which transported him to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence. The doctors thought he had a stroke, but their limited technology made them hesitant to administer a TPA, the standard treatment for strokes, without full confirmation.
From there, my father was quickly taken by air ambulance to MUSC in Charleston, where the doctors concluded he had a brain bleed. If the staff at McLeod had administered the TPA, my father would have died.
However, if my father had suffered a stroke, the time it would have taken from Florence to Charleston would have made it impossible for him to receive a TPA, which must be administered soon after a stroke occurs. In both scenarios, the air ambulance that was able to transport my father played an essential role in saving his life.
Air ambulance providers face a great risk in closing down just as often as hospitals in rural areas, like where my dad lives. During this pandemic, more than ever, everyone in rural parts of the state needs quick access to care. Air ambulance provides that service.
I urge our members of Congress to work to preserve access to air ambulances to save lives, just like they saved my father’s life.
PAULETTE OWENS
Hemingway
