LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need a whole new economic system
In late July of 2018, Cal Thomas and George Will started the discussion of socialism again. George Knapp countered Thomas’ article with an Aug. 7 column titled “Hybrid systems combine capitalism, socialism.” John Magurn then countered with his Aug. 11 letter titled “Socialism doesn’t work.”
I don’t know how many times socialism must fail before people realize it is not the solution to anything. I also do not believe in unregulated capitalism. Herbert Hoover, U.S. president from 1929 to 1933, a millionaire capitalist and a former Secretary of Commerce, made my point when he said, “The only thing wrong with capitalism is capitalists. They’re too darn greedy.”
We are nowhere near true socialism. In true socialism, the people own the means of production; and the responsibility for work and, consequently, the fruits of that work belong to the people. But what do you do with the people who won’t do their share? Do we give them handouts as we do today? Or do we let them starve? Why should a person work to achieve a certain status only to have what he worked for taken from him and distributed to those who don’t want to work? And how can people who can’t even decide which bathroom to use make business decisions? Someone must be in charge. So now you have either capitalism or communism.
Our social programs actually did not start in 1935 with Social Security. They go all the way back to 1889 when Benjamin Harrison became president and signed the bill for Civil War veterans to receive pensions. This almost bankrupted our treasury when teenage girls married 70-year-old veterans knowing that they would get the pensions when the veterans died. President Harrison presided over our first billion-dollar administration. Now, each year, our federal government spends 5,000 times that much.
In the United States we have a somewhat capitalist economy with an abundance of social welfare programs. Unfortunately, our social programs are run by our government; and our government messes up everything it touches because everything is predicated upon politics. None of these programs were thought out completely, including Social Security and Medicare. That is why they are almost bankrupt.
We really need four things that we will never get. We need a Constitutional Amendment that requires a balanced budget. We need price controls to curtail inflation, uphold the value of the dollar and protect consumers. We need laws that regulate business fairly. We need laws that tax business fairly. Tax breaks for business under the trickle-down theory (Reaganomics) don’t work because the money doesn’t trickle down. This theory didn’t work in the 1920s when Secretary of the Treasury Andrew Mellon (he was the third richest man in the country) proposed it, and it still doesn’t work. The money just goes into the coffers of the owners and stockholders. Business should be taxed the same as individuals are taxed. This would be fair.
But business has expensive lobbyists to fight their causes, and politicians are not going to kill the goose that lays the golden eggs, so don’t expect any dramatic changes; just more spending.
LAWRENCE D. WEBER
Quinby