LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We elected Trump; we got what we wanted
The writer of the letter to the editor on April 18 got at least one thing right. “We elected Trump,” he said. “We deserve what we have.” He was right again. We do deserve the best president since Ronald Reagan.
The writer went on to say Trump was slow to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. Incorrect. On Jan. 31, Trump banned all travel from China. He quarantined travelers and cruise ships’ passengers and crews. Trump was quick to give all governors what they wanted, which was more than what they needed, especially New York, California and Washington. This included two large Navy ships used as hospitals.
The letter mentioned Trump might be opening up America soon to business. I sure hope so, but our president is leaving that up to the governors and local governments.
Trump quickly suspended immigration and is doing his best to protect our borders from illegal immigration. He was doing this for months and taking care of our country while Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler and Schiff were spending millions of taxpayers’ dollars trying to impeach him.
Lest we forgot whom Trump was running against, the woman who stole rugs, pictures and furniture from the White House and had to return it. The woman who would curse out secret service agents and the woman whose husband used the Oval Office as his personal sex parlor.
We just hope that Trump wins for four more years, even if by one electoral vote, but it will likely be a landslide.
JOE YOUNGINER
Florence{&lettersname}