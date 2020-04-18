We elected Trump; we deserve what we have
President Donald Trump was slow to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak when it first surfaced, and the six-week lag time in responding is still plaguing our nation.
Now Trump might be too fast to open up business again in the face of a national health emergency. In his daily sessions with the press about the coronavirus situation, Trump seizes on even the slightest improvement in virus numbers to talk about opening up America soon to business. Maybe even in two to three weeks!
Often Trump seems to be more interested in the business side of America and in his own political situation than in the health of the American people. But we shouldn’t complain. We elected the man. We deserve what we have.
Recently when the virus news was particularly bad in one of Trump’s daily briefings for the news media and the mood in the room was somber, Trump could not resist commenting with obvious pleasure about what high ratings his press sessions were receiving. That’s the guy we have elected.
You wonder if John Kennedy or Reagan or the elder George Bush or even Obama would have praised their own TV ratings if a tragedy had struck the country.
STAN BERGSTROM
Florence