We don’t need tax cuts or spending increases
On Nov. 29, the Morning News published the article “Trump needs tax cut 2.0” by Stephen Moore of The Heritage Foundation. In it he proposed several methods by which taxes on the middle class can be reduced.
A tax cut for the middle class would be nice, but the government cannot afford to give us one. What we really need is a constitutional amendment that requires a balanced federal budget. Then American citizens would be required to pay as we go and would be forced to realize exactly how much our various programs are costing, and politicians like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders would not be able to talk about the $50 trillion programs they want to implement. To get a balanced budget, either federal revenue must be increased or federal spending must be reduced.
To increase federal revenue to a level necessary to attack our national debt, it is necessary to raise taxes; an increased gross domestic product cannot do the job by itself. The GDP would have to double, and that is not possible. But without the requirement for a balanced budget, our Congress would just spend the money like they currently do. That’s how we got to be $20 trillion in debt.
Most of Moore’s article was about various “tax breaks.” Tax-deductible savings accounts are nonsense. One proposal allows for up to $10,000 per year to be deducted from taxable income if it is put into savings. There are several misleading things in this proposal. A person must have the money to invest. Per the 2018 tax computation schedule, a married couple whose line 10 income on form 1040 is $100,000 per year would receive a tax break of only $2,200. The other $7,800 comes out of their own pocket. For people who make less, the tax break is less. And how many people would actually institute savings accounts? Most people would just spend the money. That’s how we got consumer debt of $4 trillion. The Feds just published that unsecured debt is at an all-time high and increasing.
With this program, there would also be an abundance of complicated regulations to comply with to avoid penalties as with the tax-deferred programs of today such as 401(K) plans. When I retired from Wisconsin Electric Power Company in 1997, I was 54 years old. I therefore could not take the penalty exemption for being in the year that I would turn 55. I intended to take advantage of the “substantially equal distributions” exemption, but I found that the company had a deal with the trustee that distributions would be in decrementing increments. To avoid penalties, I had to roll over my 401(K) plan into an IRA. I then hired a CPA to come up with an interest rate that the IRS would accept, because the IRS has its own definition of “substantially equal distributions.” The distributions then must remain unchanged for five years or until I turned 59½, whichever occurred later.
The only tax modification that makes any sense and is equitable is to scrap our entire tax code. Then, in addition to a constitutional amendment for a balanced budget, institute a flat-rate tax that applies to everyone. No deductions, no exemptions, no graduated rates, no anything. Just pay what you owe.
LAWRENCE D. WEBER
Quinby