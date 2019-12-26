Way to go, Kathleen Parker
During the past few years, I have hammered Kathleen Parker pretty hard over her columns. I have disagreed with virtually everything she has written, but that’s OK. I have considered her writing to be very sarcastic, and I do not like sarcasm. In fact, I had abandoned reading her articles; but the headline lured me into reading this one.
In the interest of fairness, I must applaud her Dec. 13 column: “Impeachment — at last?” She stated facts, and she limited her sarcasm to just two statements, and it was not blatant.
The statement about Trump’s rhetoric is true. But I and most of the Trump supporters I know do not support him for his persona. We support him because he is actually doing something for our country besides talking gibberish. This has been a long time coming, and it is something that the left-wing Democrats cannot tolerate. I feel sorry for the moderate Democrats; they are in a lose-lose situation.
The statement about “elegance” is also true, but I would have stated it more emphatically. Parker wrote (referring to Presidents Reagan and Bush — the elder), “Elegance, apparently, can be sacrificed for a strong economy, record-low unemployment, briskly moving business, a tough immigration policy, and not least, a president who finally stands up to China.” Elegance, in my book, can absolutely be sacrificed for these other qualities. President Reagan was elegant, and certainly one of the greatest communicators that ever lived; but Reaganomics was an absolute failure. President Bush was both elegant and a statesman who sacrificed his political career for the good of our country; and we were not smart enough to reelect him in 1992, mainly because he was not a great communicator or politician.
Parker also made a remark about Trump not being smart enough to pull off a conspiracy; but that’s OK. He is smart enough to have made a few billion dollars, and that is much more important to me in a president who heads our country that is $20 trillion in debt.
I do not see how President Trump can be convicted in the Senate trial. Per Article 1 Section 3 of our Constitution the Senate trial is a real trial where the Chief Justice presides, and the defendant can cross-examine prosecution witnesses and call its own witnesses. Conviction requires a 2/3 majority, and the Democrats do not even have a simple majority in the Senate. The articles of impeachment are very weak at best; neither of them is a violation of any law. I don’t see how anyone could vote for conviction with a clear conscience. The whole House process was just a show.
So thank you, Kathleen Parker. I wish that all your articles were as objective as this one.
LAWRENCE D. WEBER
Quinby