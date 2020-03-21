Virus prescriptions
A “prescription” for the virus,
Plant a garden for us.
Watch it grow and thrive,
The Lord keeps it alive.
We can grow in grace
Like our garden in its place.
Through Christ alone we live,
All praise to Him we give!
The Lord promises to “… keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on Thee: because he trusteth in Thee. Trust in the Lord forever: for in the Lord JEHOVAH is everlasting strength.” (Isaiah 26:3, 4, KJV)
The Lord also says, “Delight yourself in the Lord and He will give you the desires of your heart.” (Psalm 37:4, NASB)
Jesus taught the cure for anxiety at the “Sermon on the Mount” in Matthew 6:25-34. He said, “Take no thought for your life, what you shall eat, or what you shall drink; nor yet for your body, what you shall put on. Is not life more than meat, and the body than raiment?” (v. 25, KJV)
He continues to discuss how well the Father feeds the fowls of the air and how He arrays the lilies of the field and how well He cares for us because He knows all our needs. Amen!
Jesus summarized all the Law and Prophets in Matthew 22:37-39: loving God with all your heart, soul and mind; and loving your neighbor as yourself. He died for sin and arose victorious to redeem us.
Jesus said in John 14:1, “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in Me.”
My dad, Perry E. Taylor, used to tell me, “If you are in a fix, read Philippians 4:6, which says, ‘Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God.’”
The Apostle Paul reminds us in Colossians 3:17: “And whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by Him.” (KJV)
The “Scriptures” are filled with prescriptions for life and trials. James 1:2 says, “… Count it all joy when you fall into various trials.”
Proverbs 29:18 says, “Without a vision, the people perish. …” The “vision” is “revelation” from God, and to “perish” is to be “undisciplined.” The Lord makes us happy when we obey His word!
If you garden for life, you can put away strife. …
Let’s bring in spring, ’cause it’s the best thing. Let your heart ring, come along and sing. …
Think of a flower as a “smile from God.”
Let us unite our hearts in prayer, for God’s grace is sufficient to deliver us through this pandemic. This is another “Great Awakening” to the glory of God in Christ Jesus our Lord!
TOMMY TAYLOR
Florence