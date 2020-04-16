This letter is in response to John Bethea's letter ("Can the virus bond with pollen?") on Saturday, April 11. While the question of whether the SARS-CoV-2 virus can be spread long distances via pollen is an intriguing one, the quick answer is that it is highly unlikely.
Viral particles are much smaller than pollen grains and are spread through aerosol droplets that are very capable of being spread through the air on their own. For the virus to bind to the pollen, it would require fusion of the aerosol droplet with the pollen, making the resulting particle heavier and more likely to settle onto a surface or to the ground.
While the coronavirus can stay viable on metal, plastic and other hard surfaces for a few hours, viral particles break down more quickly when bound to other types of surfaces. We know that pollen grains can travel long distances on wind currents for hundreds of miles, but to do that would take many hours to days, and the virus would not remain viable for long enough to cause infection that far away.
Furthermore, a person must be exposed to a virus in adequate quantities for an infection to be possible. The number of air changes occurring outdoors makes it even less likely that a virus being dispersed on pollen grains would make it to a person even a hundred yards away in a sufficient amount to cause an infection, much less a person many miles away. Epidemiologic studies take all of these variables (known or unknown) into account when considering the aerosol and droplet spread of a virus.
That being said, the honest answer is that we do not know if the SARS-CoV-2 virus can or cannot bind to airborne pollen, but even if it does, it does not appear to cause a great enough threat that it would make us change our current social distancing recommendations of 6 to 8 feet. One thing we DO know, however, is that having allergies to tree pollen can facilitate the spread of the virus by making people cough and sneeze more — a particular problem in the South at this time of year.
With up to 35% of our population suffering from some type of allergy, it is important for people to take their allergy medications and take preventative measures to reduce their symptoms. Social distancing is also very important in this regard: staying at home unless absolutely necessary (especially if having allergy symptoms), wearing a cloth mask when going to a place where you may be exposed to other people, keeping 6 to 8 feet away from people, avoiding gathering in groups and washing hands frequently with soap or strong hand sanitizer.
If we all make a unified effort, we can get through this together. Hang in there, Florence, and stay safe!
DAVID STONE JR. MD, FACAAI
Clinical Assistant Professor,
University of SC School of Medicine
Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center, P.C., Florence