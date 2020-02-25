Unity is a two-way street
Kay Coles James, president of The Heritage Foundation, had an interesting column in the Feb. 15 edition of the Morning News (“Trump keeps promises to ‘forgotten Americans’”). After describing many of the economic improvements that President Trump has instituted that have improved the lives of the typical American, she wrote a final paragraph that was most insightful and pointed out a situation that is a real shame.
“Imagine what could be accomplished if Congress and the president started working together. Those once forgotten could flourish even more.”
Then I hear the campaign rhetoric from the Democratic candidates, particularly Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer. Not one word is mentioned about what they intend to do to improve our country or the status of our people. Their whole platform is about nothing but beating Trump. How can anyone vote for people like this?
The Democratic leadership also talks about the need to get a candidate who can beat Trump. At least U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren state something that they will try to do; they just don’t have a plan for implementation that won’t continue our slide to bankruptcy.
On Feb. 15, Bloomberg said that he must beat Trump so he can put “united” back in the United States. I do not want to be united under the program of the left-wing Democrats that eliminates the middle class and makes everyone but the elite dependent upon the government. Their definition of “unity” is everyone kowtowing to their every whim.
The 2016 election was about the working people who pay the taxes that support our country and then can’t put their own children through college because their hard-earned money goes to “disadvantaged” people who are supported by $1 trillion per year of give-away programs.
Enough of us said we’ve finally had enough and voted for a chance for change. We are getting the change we wanted, and the Democratic leadership doesn’t like it. They want to return our country to what it was; high taxes, unemployment, dependence upon foreign manufacturing and debt so that they can keep us under their thumbs.
On Nov. 29, 2016, I wrote, “Our work is just beginning. Electing an outsider was just phase one. We must now show even more of the same determination at future elections and vote out anyone who does not support the work of the person we elected as our leader.” We need a Congress that will support our president.
Everything that I wrote in 2016 and 2017 about the Democrats trying to destroy the presidency of President Trump has happened. So, if we like having jobs, returning manufacturing to our country and the hope of reducing our national debt to have more money for improvements, then we must forget about the left-wing Democrats definition of “unity” and reelect President Trump.
LAWRENCE D. WEBER
Quinby