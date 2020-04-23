Trump a leader reminiscent of Churchill
I am old enough to have lived through World War II. I remember well the sacrifices and the death, including my uncle who died in the Battle of the Bulge. I remember Winston Churchill’s spoken words, “We will fight them on the beaches, fight them on the seas, fight them in the fields and in the streets.”
Indeed, the cost in lives, in property and in economics was unacceptable. He stood before a visible enemy at a time of crisis and played a large part in saving Britain and the rest of the world, and yet they did not like him. He was too arrogant, too condescending, a narcissist, too radical. They said he was an alcoholic with an alcoholic brain. They hounded him all along the way. This man had the ability to reach down into the depths of one’s soul and stir up our nature for good or for evil. Still the naysayers would get him, and indeed as soon as the war was over, they voted him out of office.
Sound familiar? Now we have disaster, a similar mission. We have a controversial leader who has unbounded energy who is sensitive, egotistical and reactionary, with one additional shield and spear: Facebook. I ask, if not for Donald Trump, then who would devote so much energy, so much dedication, so much time to communicate with those affected by the virus and those fearful?
He is not afraid to face what he calls “the fake media.” He understands that this is a global war and that communicating with the world’s leaders is important. He even offers our assistance to our enemies. He would talk for an hour with Vladimir Putin at 3 a.m. Indeed, we do need his energy, this man who stands against the tide with courage and stamina, with only one goal, “to win.”
Perhaps that has always been the goal of his life. With his business background, he has established communications with most of the world’s leaders as well as some of the most talented people on the globe. He has put together an incredible group of people on his coronavirus team. He takes their advice but is faced with the most difficult problem. This invisible beast has two heads. One medical and one economic.
President Franklin Roosevelt stated, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.” This must be our watchword. To preserve the economics, there is a risk in lives, but there is also a substantial and perhaps greater risk in the ravaging effects of a prolonged depression. There is a concern that more people could die from suicide than from the disease. That decision must be made one day, and it will fuel the naysayers and could be the seeds for his destruction.
Yes, more lives may be lost through our efforts to preserve our economy, but we hope that those of us in the older generation would be willing to pay that price to preserve and improve a better quality of life for those remaining.
JAMES SUGGS, MD
Marion
{&lettersname}