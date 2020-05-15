‘Toilet paper woes’ column was a masterpiece
Darlene Atkinson-Moran’s recent column titled “Toilet Paper Woes” was a masterpiece that readers needed for a laugh.
I read it last week and dug it back out of the recycling bin to read again and shared it with non-subscribing neighbors.
The “1,000-sheet paper roll lasting a man for a year and a woman maybe a week with kids changing every day” is too funny and right on point.
Darlene should please tell her husband Michael that in the past I too share his shame of drowning a whole roll of toilet paper. I tried to dry it out but gave up real soon. Ha! Ha!
Again, I thank Darlene for the column. I hope she continues her humorous columns.
DAVID MOBLEY
Dillon, SC