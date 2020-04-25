Time to reconsider that statue?
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the citizens of Florence showed their true values. Before the banning of social gatherings, a statue of an African American was unveiled. It is as beautiful as many other statues by the same sculptor, including one of the child after whom Florence was named.
With the current rebellion against statues reminiscent of the Confederacy, it was decided by a majority vote not to erect it, but maybe there are now enough statues of African Americans so that it would not be offensive.
I submit this suggestion in all humility, as I live in Charlottesville, Virginia, and I am only here by a quirk of fate, but I know problems with statues firsthand from the Aug. 12 rallies.
ROSEMARY BALISTER
Florence