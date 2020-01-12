Time to deal with Iran’s aggression
The drone attack that eliminated Iran’s anti-American military leader, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, was belated justice for the hundreds of Americans killed and thousands wounded at the hands of this murderous terrorist.
This action should have been executed 15 years ago. That would have saved thousands of lives and created less backlash than will occur now. Presidents Bush and Obama did not have the political courage to act for fear of reprisals.
Iran’s 1989 mantra of “Death to America” still resonates loudly in 2020. Iran’s military strength does not match American power. Therefore its long-term strategy has remained “death by a thousand cuts” by utilizing proxy forces for mini-attacks throughout the world.
In 2013, Iran was on the brink of total collapse due to U.S. sanctions until Obama and John Kerry gifted them a huge lifeline by negotiating a weak nuclear deal and removed the economic sanctions that generated billions of dollars through open international trade. A bankrupt nation could hardly be a serious nuclear threat.
Soleimani took advantage of this multi-billion dollar windfall to increase funding of deadly terrorist activities in the Middle East. The European governments who acquiesced to this nuclear deal have since paid a huge price due to the influx of millions of immigrants who fled Soleimani’s massacres.
The immediate criticism by the media and the liberal left offers no viable alternatives to Soleimani’s wholesale slaughter with impunity. Does this attitude also brush off the deaths of over 600 American soldiers as “collateral damage of war”? They should tell this to the Gold Star families who lost spouses and children.
If Bush or Obama had pulled off this attack, they would have been acclaimed as national heroes for protecting American interests. Today’s naysayers have short memories and seem to have forgotten that the U.S. military’s deep footprint in the Middle East occurred only after September 11, 2001, when radical Muslims killed thousands of Americans on American soil.
Neither the U.S. public nor Trump wants war with Iran nor incessant nation-building efforts in the Middle East. Britain and Russia can attest to years of failure in that attempt. Congress should unite to protect American lives, stop the divisive rhetoric that only emboldens Iran, and it should advocate for more collaboration with other nations to renegotiate a tougher nuclear deal and achieve stricter requirements, such as 100% site inspections and a halt on their guidance missile production.
CARROLL PLAYER, DDS
Florence