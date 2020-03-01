There’s a mouse in God’s house
There once was a tiny little mouse whose family was very poor.
Although he was good, there was so little food, his mom had to show him the door.
He wandered around all over town eating what richer folks threw away.
He slept in boxes and garbage cans, and hoped for better days.
One night he passed by a little church and discovered a door open wide.
Since he was so cold, he was desperately bold, and so quickly he slipped inside.
He found himself in the church kitchen with crumbs scattered everywhere in sight.
He wasn’t aware that the crumbs were there ’cause the members ate there Wednesday night.
After eating a lot, he found a dry mop and wriggled himself down inside.
For the first time in days, he didn’t awake ’cause he no longer felt the need to hide.
The staff never was late so they showed up at 8 and closed the open door tight.
None of them knew that their membership grew by one little member last night.
As the weekdays went by and Sunday arrived, he found himself under a pew.
The choir sang a song and the pastor preached long and the sounds were like nothing he knew.
As the service was ended and friends were hugging friends, he knew somehow his life had been changed.
Though he didn’t know why there were tears in his eyes and his little heart wasn’t the same.
As the folks all left, he said to himself, “This place is the new home for me.”
Of the places I’ve been, these folks are Christ’s friends, and here’s where I want to be.
For the rest of his days as Sunday rolled by, you’d find him sitting under his bench.
Though he didn’t understand every word that he heard, he now felt amazingly rich.
CLIFF CAMAK
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.