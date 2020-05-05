The merit of self-isolation
Self-isolation has some merit, and we know that from early history it has been practiced by believers of most of the world’s great religions and some of the world’s great thinkers. Going into a desert place, a high place, a secluded place, was worthy of high praise and esteem from the masses.
What, then, should we say when it is the masses that go into seclusion, and we must learn to find a peace and sustenance for ourselves?
As a start, I would suggest that we consider changing “the font size” of our lives. Having new expectations from this new way and achieving them means the scale of life is now smaller, yet that’s all right. Getting to know ourselves better vanishes fear.
I know someone who has a novel approach to shopping for a book.
“Always read the last chapter before purchasing a book, in case the story is not to your liking,” she says.
During this pandemic, it might be profitable to dwell on religious matters for a time. The poem that follows is the product of reflections on a sermon preached from the Bible Book of the same name, and a dash of my friend’s advice.
Revelation in my Garden
Two owls sat in my bent pine tree,
And they were as wisdom as they hooted at me.
So, I asked the first, your truth to tell,
”What means this world wherein we dwell?”
Oracle’s face swivels on body still
To ponder my question before doing my will.
Eyes as lasers blazed through my head,
And I thought of the terrible thing I had said.
“So, you think of wisdom as sil’er and gold,
A peddler’s tray of things to be sold?”
“No, no,” I cry, my pilgrimage meek.
Your one great truth is all I seek.”
“Much truth is greater than your human mind,
And it’s not to be found in the finite kind
Rather think from the end of what might be
And the answer you seek is plain to see.”
Bemused, I turned to Wisdom Two,
“Is this the best that you can do?
Has reality no truth to tell?
Is there only Oracle’s dry well?”
She stays quite still, slowly turns her head,
“Have you not been listening to what he said?
Confusion reigns where you began,
To ponder the every ways of man.”
The end is the beginning of all things true,
The Omega and the Alpha view,
And all the rest is much ado.
Twit to woo, twit to woo.”
JTB (2020)
Reflections on the Revelation to John (at 2 a.m.).
JIM BERTRAM
Florence