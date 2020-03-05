The Invisible Man
I watched “The Invisible Man” on Sunday at Julia. The new auditorium was great.
Some people brought their children, who screamed and cried when the movie turned violent. It was intense, and the children sounded tortured. I wish people wouldn’t bring their children to R movies, because they will raise sociopaths.
Much less, they disrupt the viewing experience of everyone else. I know that not seeing a movie you want is a sacrifice if you have children, but you just have to make the sacrifice if you can’t find a babysitter.
ROBERT McCREADY
Florence