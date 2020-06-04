In the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic, we must limit health care services until we receive the "word" from the CDC that it is less risky to deliver health care. Some of the services, such as diagnostic imaging, minor surgeries and wound care clinics, to name a few, are not being delivered during this pandemic.
As a result of the pandemic, we are being told to do more telehealth visits to keep clients safe. Telehealth visits involve a telephone conference or a video chat while communicating with a person of interest in your medical care. It is not always feasible for a telehealth visit to solve the dilemmas of health care.
For example, consider the case where a gentleman with vascular insufficiency has worsening leg ulcers because the wound clinic is closed. His education level and comprehension of the problem at hand does not allow him to recognize the seriousness of the leg ulcer. Besides, he does not have a computer nor a smartphone. He would risk tissue death with the potential for limb amputation due to the lack of wound care services and the inability to render adequate self-care for the leg ulcer.
The unselfish act of an LPN who took the interest to pick up the gentleman and transport him to the doctor's office helped to save him from potential limb amputation. Although the ulcer had green drainage, a pseudomonas smell and necrotic tissue, the clients' white cell count did not indicate blood level infection. The LPN saved the day! The client will need some debridement and daily followup from home care services, but this could have been averted if he received wound care services during this pandemic. Because this client was predisposed for leg ulcers requiring wound care to expedite healing, he should have been a particular case and not put off until the pandemic is less threatening.
ARNELL KITHCART, NP
Florence