The Bible vs. The World
God says (Exodus 20:3): You shall have no other gods before me.
We say: I will make more and more money to buy more and more of what I want.
The Bible says (Hebrews 13:5): Keep your lives free from the love of money and be content with what you have.
We say: I am the greatest. I did everything on my own. I am what I am because I have worked hard to gain recognition and all that I have is mine.
The Bible says (Proverbs 16:18): Pride goes before destruction.
We say: I can do anything I want to do.
The Bible says (Romans 6:23): For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.
We say: I do not have to be committed. I quit, I give up. I am done.
The Bible says (James 1:12) Blessed are those who persevere under trials.
We say: Love is just a word — it means nothing — love fails.
The Bible says (1 John 4:8): He who does not know love does not know God, for God is love.
We say: I can live anyway I want — all I have to do is ask God for forgiveness and I will prey on his mercy.
The Bible Says (in Jesus’s words, Matthew 7:21): Not everyone who says to me Lord, Lord will enter into the kingdom of heaven. (Matthew 7:23) Then I will tell them plainly I never knew you.
We say: The world is failing. What are we going to do. Where is God?
The Bible says (Deuteronomy 31:6): God will never leave you nor forsake you.
We say: Please help us, God.
The Bible says (2 Chronicles 7:14): If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin, and I will heal their land.
We say: How do we get forgiveness of our sins?
The Bible says (1 John 1:9): If we confess our sins God is faithful and just and will forgive our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.
We say: I do not understand how God could possibly love us.
The Bible says (Proverbs 3:5) Trust in the Lord with all of your heart and lean not on your own understanding.
We say: Thank you, God, for all of our many blessings.
The Bible says (Psalm 136:1): Give thanks to the Lord for he is good. His love endures forever.
ELSA McINVILLE
Florence