The answer to everything is not more government
Dennis Taylor’s letter that was published Sunday in the Morning News (“Potential for ‘enlightenment’ has never been greater”) shows just how much liberals believe the answer to everything is more government.
His comments might as well have had “socialism” inserted in every third of fourth word. I believe that is the gist of what he and others want to see at the end of this difficult time.
Yes, we are a self-reliant people! We can take care of ourselves (and others) without daily instructions from those trying to run our lives.
People are the engine that drives our society. When restrictions are out of the way, that engine will take us back to a much better place!
Finally, the term “assault rifle” was in his letter. I wish a liberal could factually and accurately define for me what that is. I haven’t met one yet who could.
GARY WHITE
Hartsville