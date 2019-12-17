Tax breaks are not for the working person
In my letter of Dec. 10, I described the problems with tax breaks and spending increases. I went into detail on the recommendation of Adam Michel of the Heritage Foundation (as described by Stephen Moore) to allow families with incomes of less than $150,000 per year to make a tax-deductible contribution to a savings plan. I have come to the conclusion that some of these writers and analysts (many of whom probably have substantial incomes) are as removed from the reality of middle-class life as our politicians are.
In July 2016, the Morning News published an article that stated that 50% of people making $100,000 per year could not absorb a $1,000 emergency. And these people are going to contribute to a savings plan?
On Nov. 14, 2017, the Morning News published an AP article stating that the fastest growing jobs in America pay approximately $22,000 per year. How does a person today save $10,000 of that? Any decent apartment costs at least $700 per month.
How is a young family with children supposed to come up with $10,000 — or any other amount, for that matter — to invest when making less than $150,000 per year? Just look at the taxes we pay: federal income tax; Social Security tax; Medicare tax; state income tax; property tax; personal property tax; sales tax; gasoline tax; penny tax; hospitality tax; and probably several others that I have not mentioned.
In addition to these taxes we have many other expenses: license plate and registration fees for vehicles; drivers’ license fees; housing; food; electricity; water and sewer; house insurance; vehicle insurance; life insurance; health insurance; education costs; and repairs to everything.
Add to this the fact that everyone is trying to get every penny out of us that they possibly can. A couple of examples: since Duke “merged” with Progress Energy, my electric rate increased from 9.98 to 11.637 cents per Kw-Hr before the last rate hike. My cable bill has increased from $120 per month with Time Warner to $232.85 with Spectrum. It went up another $11 just this past month.
Very few young people start out making enough money to accommodate all these expenses. I was nearly 50 before I broke the $100,000 mark. And that was over 26 years ago when the dollar bought a lot more than it does today.
I mention all of this because I want to hammer in that piecemeal changes do not get the job done and, at the worst, make things worse. What we need is a complete and comprehensive overhaul of our entire system, determined by the middle-class people who are living the system, not by the people who have incomes of 10 times the national average.
LAWRENCE D. WEBER
Quinby