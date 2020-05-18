Surviving a pandemic
Impatient, entitled and rude is no way to live, especially during a time of crisis. I know this because I witnessed or experienced all three on the Monday when the economy opened back up.
My first stop was the bank. I had to deposit my stimulus check, because “in person” is how we boomers handle our banking. It would appear that many folks cling to the old ways, even young ones. Everybody in town was in the drive-thru lanes. All of the lines were open and the people behind the bulletproof windows were working as fast as they could, but it was still a tedious process.
The three people in the car ahead of me sent each of their three transactions through the tubes one at a time. Six separate one-way trips! That’s when my impatience kicked in. But while I was in the midst of some truly nasty thoughts, someone saved me from myself. Some jerk, in the back of a different line, blared his horn. Naturally, we all pulled over so he could conduct his business.
My second stop was the garden center of my local home improvement store, because potting soil and pine straw were essential to my well-being. My wife was going to kill me if I didn’t get out of the house and do something. When I arrived at what she calls the “help they’re killing me” rack, there was a woeful shortage of plants I was interested in. My righteous indignation flared. I’m entitled to a better selection, because I’m old, or I’m living on a fixed income, or my prostate isn’t what it used to be. I was about to explain this to someone, anyone, when once again, someone saved me from myself.
“What about those hostas? They look sorta ratty. You could mark them down,” she said.
The young man in the vest said he couldn’t do that and very calmly and genially explained why not. Perhaps I missed the part where he insulted the lady’s children, or spoke ill of her chihuahua, but her response seemed a bit intense.
I just wanted to get my pine straw and put as much social distance as possible between me and these ridiculous people, but alas, the trailer was empty, nothing left but sweepings. The same young man who had earlier been verbally assaulted by the Hosta lady looked at me with dread in his eyes. I burst out laughing and popped open my trunk. We loaded what we thought might be the equivalent of three bales of loose pine straw into the back, and I left.
I strive never to be rude to anyone, because I expect my mother will return from the grave and take a switch to my bare legs. As for being entitled or impatient, chances are excellent those will crop up again sometime, but for now, it’s comforting to know I have so many of you out there reminding me just how foolish I’ll look. Thank you for your service.
ARCHIE BUCHAN
Florence
