Superintendent appreciated, applauded
After retiring with more than 30 years as a teacher in Florence District One, I feel that I know quite a bit about superintendents. Finally we have an eager, energetic and knowledgeable superintendent giving his best efforts, and our school board initially gives him a “satisfactory” rating?
Surely there must be community support for this man who has brought a vision of success and progress to Florence schools.
As for me, I appreciate Richard O’Malley, I applaud the positive changes he has offered to our children and staff members, and I deplore the negativism that is attempting to diminish both the man and his efforts.
MARY DAVIDSON
Florence