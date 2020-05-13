Shutdown should never have happened
In response to Wendy Martin-Burch (“Everybody in SC should be tested,” May 6), obviously her income is secure. People are losing their livelihoods with all of this shutdown that should never have happened to begin with.
There are thousands of deaths every year by the flu and have been for many years, and never once has the entire country been shut down. You deal with problems.
This shutdown has only caused more problems than people will overcome in a long time. I do not say be smart. Be careful.
How many schools closed at the beginning of the school year when half of the classrooms were empty because of the flu? How many people stopped living their lives?
LOIS GRIFFIN
Pamplico