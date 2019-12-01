Shortcuts around education: Good or bad?
On Oct. 3, President Donald Trump signed Executive Order No. 13890, in which he granted non-physicians the status and salary of physicians, but why? University diplomas.
To put this in context, imagine history professors offering full training (criminal law, civil procedure, etc.) that is years shorter than law school. Imagine these graduates demanding their own legal practices based on the work performed, not their occupation. Isn’t this wonderful?
No, which is why this does not exist: “Full training” does not mean equally trained, and university trustees don’t allow shortcuts around other departments.
Well, except non-medical deans at state universities are offering full training (anatomy, medicine, etc.) that is years shorter than medical school. We don’t have to imagine non-physicians demanding their own independent medical and surgical practices based on the work performed — not their occupation — and Trump ordered physician status for non-physicians, “in accordance with the work performed, not the clinician’s occupation,” as if their occupation has no bearing on their job.
Trustees, this is the direct result of your systemic design. If a law degree is relevant when you sell a house, how did you decide a medical degree, pediatric residency certificate, pediatric oncology fellowship certificate and board certification in pediatric oncology are irrelevant when a child has leukemia?
CHARLES TRANT
Florence