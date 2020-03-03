Santee Cooper will remain a problem
On Feb. 21, the Morning News published a column by Frank Knapp Jr., the president and CEO of the S.C. Small Business Chamber of Commerce titled “Best decision on Santee Cooper’s future is clear.”
The article described the three options that are currently on the table. Dominion Energy wants to manage Santee Cooper with its own people. Dominion has offered to pay $1 billion for this opportunity. For this type of offer, Dominion must get the profits. I agree with Knapp that this is not a good situation. In addition to the absence of clear goals and benchmarks that Knapp mentioned, Dominion also would have no real stake in Santee Cooper. What happens if there is no improvement in the company? It would be exactly where it is now; and ratepayers would still be responsible for the V.C. Summer debt and other company debt. Dominion Energy is the company that bought the Kewanee Nuclear Plant in Wisconsin in 2005 and in 2013 had to shut down the plant that already had a license extension because they lost the contracts with the three utilities that were buying the power and had no other customers. These utilities found that they could buy power cheaper elsewhere.
The second option is to allow Santee Cooper to continue to manage itself. I also agree that this is not a satisfactory option. Santee Cooper has already demonstrated that it is not capable of managing itself, not only because of the V.C. Summer failure but also because of its management of its system in general. Again, ratepayers would be responsible for the entire Santee Cooper debt.
The third option is a proposal from Next Era Energy to buy Santee Cooper. Knapp went into great detail on this option and the reasons our legislature should accept it. Next Era, through its subsidiary Florida Power and Light, is the company that bought Point Beach Nuclear Plant from Wisconsin Electric Power Co. This is the plant that I worked at for 15 years.
All of Knapp’s arguments are valid and sound good at first glance. Next Era, a Fortune 200 company, has generating capacity of over 45,000 megawatts. There is only one kicker to this option that Mr. Knapp did not mention. Next Era has authored a bill that allows them to bypass regulators and let lawmakers set some rates and allow the company to charge ratepayers for a new power plant while it is being built. Next Era says the deal is off unless this bill is passed. This sounds a lot like the old Base Load Review Act. Next Era wants South Carolina ratepayers to build them a new power plant for free.
I have argued in the past that selling Santee Cooper is the best option, but not under the conditions that Next Era is proposing. And why are there no other companies offering to buy the company?
There is another option that is an extension of the second option. Make Santee Cooper subject to the same regulations that other utilities must follow.
LAWRENCE D. WEBER
Quinby