Reopen America
If it is indeed time to reopen America, perhaps it’s time for a sign of confidence from the president. Maybe it’s time to reopen the White House to public tours. He could meet his people, shake their hands and find out what’s on their minds. Of course, he might also find out what’s on their hands.
The same logic holds true for governors who are clamoring for people to go back to work during this pandemic. Open the government offices back up and perhaps we the people might believe what you profess to believe. That our health and well being are dependent on getting a haircut, spending a week at the beach, or having a piece of molten chocolate lava cake. Just how stupid do you think we are?
Perhaps a better question is, “How stupid are we?” When the president and the governors reopen the economy (whatever that means), you know exactly what’s going to happen. We’re all going to rush out and reconvene our lives as if nothing has happened, as if the virus has miraculously disappeared. There will come a time, and soon, when we will need to brave the elements, take our chances, and get back out there. I don’t think that time is now. It’s like saying, halfway to the ground, “Well, this parachute has slowed my descent. I don’t think I need it anymore.”
Have a little patience, people, and try to remember, it’s not all about you. We’re all in this together. I hate going to the grocery store wearing that stupid bandanna over my face, and I’m having a hard time not saying “Stick ‘em up,” but what if I’m one of those infected people who is asymptomatic. Why should the person ringing up my purchase risk getting sick because I need a bag of pork skins?
The answer, in my mind, is simple, widespread testing. Sure it might be expensive, but maybe the drug companies could help. They’ve made enough from us over the last few decades to “take one for the team.” I bet the insurance companies could kick in a buck or two!
I know the answer isn’t really that simple, but there is an answer, and we all have to work together to find it. In the meantime, relax, reflect and maybe pay a personal visit to your congressman. He’ll be thrilled to see you.
ARCHIE BUCHAN
Florence