Relax, you already are a socialist
In 1935, Congress passed the Social Security Act to prevent old people from being homeless in their declining years, among other things. Since then, citizens have been required to pay a tax that helps to fund this program in part, so by a strict definition of socialism, it is a special type of welfare benefit. The history of Social Security and the definition of socialism uphold this argument.
Many people enjoy the claim that they paid into the system and are therefore entitled to its benefits. This is true, but Social Security benefits are not completely provided by the payroll taxes we paid in the past. These benefits are constantly propped up by the payroll taxes of the currently employed and federal income tax revenues. This simply is a redistribution of wealth — a characteristic of socialism, and I receive it with no shame.
Medicare operates much the same, and most Boomers would go broke without it. The Medicare taxes we pay are insufficient to cover months of dialysis, for a singular example.
The list of programs that are socialistic in nature (i.e., they are funded in part by people who do not currently benefit from them) is lengthy. It could even be stated that the Interstate Highway System is socialistic. People who do not have a car pay taxes for the benefit of drivers and industry. A truly non-socialist state would have no taxes, and therefore no government.
When we fear “socialism” and “leftism,” what we really fear is the loss of personal wealth more than “government control” — if we are honest. Florence cannot even pass a bond referendum for education, because some of us have a warped idea of what a small tax increase might mean. How can we refuse to see the benefits that better schools mean for everyone?
We like socialism when it benefits us directly. Let us consider the ways our existing social programs have helped to make and keep our country strong, and let’s use our votes to be people who are greater than fear.
ANGELA KUBINEC
Florence