Progress for Five Points intersection?
It’s good to see that the Five Points Rite Aid property may soon be redeveloped.
It might also be a good time for SCDOT to consider acquiring the “point” of the property between Cashua and Palmetto. It’s totally worthless to the property owner since they can’t use it for anything. But it might be possible to add a right-turn-yield lane for traffic going west/north from Palmetto to Cashua, identical to the one that already exists on the opposite side for east/southbound traffic.
It might relieve some of the “cut-through” traffic that drives use on poor little Gregg Avenue to avoid the Five Points intersection.
MICHAEL J. YOUNG
Florence