Priest courageously did his duty
I write this letter in support of Father Robert Morey of Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Florence for not allowing former Vice President Joe Biden to participate in Holy Communion.
Biden’s public position on abortion has changed over the years. In 2006, he said, “I do not view abortion as a choice and a right” but rather a “tragedy.” In 2007, he wrote that he had “stuck to my middle-of-the-road position on abortion for more than 30 years.” He expanded on that by stating he personally opposed abortion “but I don’t think I have the right to impose my view — on something I accept as a matter of faith — on the rest of society.”
However, just this year, he very publicly stated he supported the overturning of the law commonly referred to as “the Hyde Amendment” banning publicly funded abortions by stating, “I have changed my mind.” He made it clear that he now publicly supported abortion on demand, paid for by federal tax dollars, and that he would actively work to make this happen.
This change in a position he held for more than 30 years by his own admission was reported by most, if not all, television networks and newspapers in the world. It would have been impossible for Father Morey not to know about Biden’s open and public change on abortion, its funding and his stated intentions.
The Catholic Church’s Canon Law states anyone “obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.” As such, Father Morey courageously did his duty to deny him Communion based on Biden’s own words and actions.
Hopefully, Biden now realizes the weight of his decision and that there are significant consequences to his actions.
ANTHONY MESSIER
Camden