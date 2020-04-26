Potential for ‘enlightenment’ has never been greater
The year is 2020, and the potential for “enlightenment” has never been greater. We now know the great “hoax” is that we thought we were independent and self-reliant. We should recognize that the lack of education, title, material possessions and income do not define the character, worth or essentiality of an individual.
Will this pandemic help us understand that everyone that is willing and able to work should be paid a living wage and their families provided with quality social services, education and medical care? This is nothing more than humanism.
“To be or not to be” is currently a choice that many fortunate Americans can make. Our options are to take care of all of our citizens providing whatever it takes to make their lives safe and productive, or turn this country over to those that like to parade around in public with an assault rifle hanging off their chest.
We must understand that without a consumer, our way of life will perish, because self-worth becomes extinct.
DENNIS TAYLOR
Florence