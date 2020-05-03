Pee Dee Coalition grateful for Rev. Diggs
He didn’t have to say “yes” in the spring of 1986, but Rev. William P. Diggs knew that there were so many who would benefit. Offering his board room and a telephone at Trinity Baptist Church along with wise counsel, Rev. Diggs enabled the birth of the Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault.
He and his wife, Clotilda, supported by the Trinity congregation family, helped shepherd the coalition over the years through continuous generous financial and in-kind support and volunteer involvement as the organization sought to be a catalyst for change in responding to sexual assault and family violence in the Pee Dee.
The obstacles were significant, but Rev. Diggs knew what was possible with determination, courage and commitment. He never failed to render valuable advice or challenge faulty thinking.
Trinity and the Diggs family helped see to it that the coalition’s emergency safe house was established, had the supplies needed and maintained a bedroom for the women and children who found refuge in its welcoming presence. With each addition to the coalition’s service array and geographic scope, Rev. Diggs and Trinity continued to support, guide and ensure volunteer involvement. Events such as Souper Bowl Sunday were and remain a mainstay.
Rev. Diggs and his family — Clotilda, Mary Lynn and Bill Jr. — have touched the lives of so many people who would be unable to express their gratitude personally. On behalf of all of them who have been served in some way by the coalition’s work over the past 34 years, we honor Rev. Diggs’ legacy.
ELLEN HAMILTON
Executive director, Pee Dee Coalition