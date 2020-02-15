One edition brings two smiles
There is not much in the paper that makes you smile, but last Saturday morning truly was an exception. The “Real Men Read” event at Savannah Grove is a super example.
Women read to children all the time, but to have men come to classes and read to children says a lot about them. A high five to all of you exceptional men, and I hope other schools will follow suit.
My second smile came with “A love story with God as the matchmaker.” A sweet, sweet story of love and commitment to each other. My heart aches for young couples who find it easier to call it quits than keep their promise to each other “till death do us part.” Thank you, Gerald Baker, for your column that warmed my heart.
LOIS GRIFFIN
Pamplico