One Bill Barr is more than enough
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson obviously hasn’t enough to do if he has time to draft a ridiculously self-serving letter to Congress denouncing China and the coronavirus. However, now that he’s done it, I suggest he add another government to that denunciation.
Using his own words, what other country’s leadership “willingly and knowingly concealed information about the severity of the virus” and what other country’s leadership “appears to have intentionally misled the world over the last six months”? That’s easy: the Trump administration.
And if Wilson is correct about “Congressional hearings are critical to our nation’s understanding of the origins of COVID-19 and efforts by the communist Chinese to deceive the international community,” then is it any less critical to have hearings exposing the efforts by Donald Trump and his cabal to deceive not only the international community, but also us and to chart his unparalleled ignorance and ubiquitous selfishness that is culpable for perhaps the majority of American COVID-19 deaths?
And the horror, the horror, Wilson’s thinking about filing a frivolous but nonetheless expensive-to-us lawsuit against China. Come on. One Bill Barr is more than enough.
JERRY PEACE
Florence