Old, updated nuclear plants are safe
On Feb. 5, the Morning News published a Bloomberg article titled, “US may soon have oldest nuclear power plants.” The article started with a theatrical attention-getter: “Bonnie Rippingille stared across Biscayne Bay at the Turkey Point Nuclear Power Plant with a sense of dread.” The plant has recently been granted a license extension that would make the plant 80 years old at its expiration.
Rippingille, a lawyer and retired judge, said, “That’s too old. They weren’t designed for this purpose.” I sincerely hope that her decisions as a judge were more objective and informed than her opinion of nuclear reactor design.
Damon Mogler, an official with Friends of the Earth (their choice of titles), said, “We are talking about running machines that were designed in the 1960s, constructed in the 1970s and have been operating under the most extreme radioactive and thermal conditions imaginable. There is no other country in the world that is thinking about operating reactors in the 60- to 80-year time frame.”
Where did these people get their engineering degrees?
This article is a textbook example of biased reporting with only the facts that support the corporate position. It only mentioned Japan, Germany, France and Sweden as countries that are shifting from nuclear power. It mentioned nothing about China and the dozens of countries to which China is exporting modern nuclear technology. It mentioned nothing about French or American companies that are exporting modern technology.
These plants were initially licensed for 40 years because the designers didn’t know how long they would last, but they knew that they were good for at least that long. After collecting 60 years of empirical data, we now know, and have proved, that they will last much longer. I retired from Point Beach Nuclear Plant in 1997. By then we had replaced the steam generators in both units. We replaced both reactor vessel heads after I retired. Core designs have been vastly improved to minimize the radiation exposure to the reactor vessel. Non-destructive testing is continually done to verify the integrity of the vessel and the containment. Irradiated test specimens are periodically withdrawn and sent to a lab for destruct testing to verify the integrity of the vessel and to determine if any modification to operating procedures is necessary.
These “most extreme thermal conditions imaginable” are bogus. The only components subjected to extreme temperature are the fuel pellets themselves, and they are replaced every few years. All other components operate at far less pressure and temperature than a coal, gas or oil-fired system.
Before license extensions are granted, these plants are subjected to the most stringent inspections imaginable by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. When I was a shift superintendent at Point Beach, we spent hundreds of millions of dollars in preparing for our license extension.
I wonder if I will live long enough to see the day when some of these media groups will report the whole story so that people can make up their own minds rather than have corporate opinions crammed down their throats.
LAWRENCE D. WEBER
Quinby