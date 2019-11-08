I graduated from Hannah-Pamplico High school in 1975. I kept statistics for football, basketball and baseball, since I never considered myself athletic enough to contribute meaningfully as a player, but I grew to love these sports and ended up doing a little coaching for many years.
In those days you had to actually WIN your conference to advance to the state playoffs. In the conference they play in today, there are eight teams. SIX — yes, SIX — of those EIGHT are in the playoffs! That is ridiculous.
I’m not saying this to discredit any of these teams. As a matter of fact, I think the current H-P coach should be coach of the year for winning five games with the talent level he had this year. They did a great job with what they had, as I’m sure some of the other four did that did not win the conference.
This is not only the case in this conference but around the state as well. Playoffs are a JOKE! Only teams with an actual chance at winning a state title should be in the playoffs.
There, of course, is a small chance that maybe some second-place team could get hot and win it all (Washington Nationals), but even at that, it is a contradiction in terms to be crowned state champs and you are not even champs of your own conference!
In any sport at any level, ONLY champions should advance. The rest should be praised for competing and giving their all but not put in situations that could be embarrassing for them.
Of course, in our “give-everyone-a-trophy” society, we always reward mediocrity.
ROGER BAZEN
Coward